Here's What The Massive New Global Real Estate Boom Really Looks Like

There’s no question about it: Property is back.

After the financial crisis, there was tons of talk about how people might be off property for good for a while, and how nobody, for a long time, was going to buy property for an investment.

That mentality didn’t last long.

From California to London to East Asia, property prices and new developments are red hot.

Via Reuters, here’s what the boom really looks like.

Housing constructionREUTERS/Mike BlakePeople walk near new single-family homes under construction in San Marcos, California
Singapore home buyingREUTERS/Edgar SuReal estate agents gather around a board showing the units sold at the development (in red stickers) as prospective buyers look on at the launch of a suburban private condominium project in Singapore
Tokyo real estateREUTERS/Yuya ShinoA staff member of Skyz Tower and Garden touches a rosette, which indicates sold apartments, as she gives an explanation about the condominium during a photo opportunity at its showroom in Tokyo
Singapore apartmentsREUTERS/Edgar SuProspective buyers look at a model of an upcoming suburban private condominium development during its launch in Singapore
Houses for saleREUTERS/Mike BlakeSingle family homes for sale are seen in San Marcos
Kowloon cranesREUTERS/Tyrone SiuA general view of a construction site for luxury residential apartments at the reclaimed West Kowloon in Hong Kong
Construction housingREUTERS/Mike BlakeA view of single family housing lots before construction begins at a new neighbourhood in San Marcos, California
Apartment tokyoREUTERS/Yuya ShinA customer looks at the model of Skyz Tower and Garden as its sales staff explain about the condominium at its showroom in Tokyo

