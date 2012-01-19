Pictures Of The Glamorous Costa Concordia Before It Crashed

Photo: Fabio Tomei via Flickr

Tragic details of the Costa Concordia crash continue to emerge. At least 11 bodies have been found, and the ship’s captain just appeared in court to explain why he abandoned ship.Before it capsized, the Costa Concordia was a 14-deck vessel devoted to fun. At the time the ship launched in 2006, it was home to the largest spa ever to float on the high seas.



The Costa Concordia had 1,500 cabins, each equipped with a PlayStation 3. There were five restaurants on board, as well as a casino.

There were also four pools (two with retractable roofs), a Formula One racecar simulator, a three-story theatre and a glitzy casino.

Several Flickr users have shared photos from past voyages on the Costa Concordia with us.

