Pictures Of The Glamorous Costa Concordia Before It Crashed

Julie Zeveloff
costa concordia

Photo: Fabio Tomei via Flickr

Tragic details of the Costa Concordia crash continue to emerge. At least 11 bodies have been found, and the ship’s captain just appeared in court to explain why he abandoned ship.Before it capsized, the Costa Concordia was a 14-deck vessel devoted to fun. At the time the ship launched in 2006, it was home to the largest spa ever to float on the high seas.

The Costa Concordia had 1,500 cabins, each equipped with a PlayStation 3. There were five restaurants on board, as well as a casino.

There were also four pools (two with retractable roofs), a Formula One racecar simulator, a three-story theatre and a glitzy casino.

Several Flickr users have shared photos from past voyages on the Costa Concordia with us.

The 14-deck ship was designed to sail the Mediterranean Sea year-round

The ship, which launched in 2006, was decorated to the nines. Check out that atrium ceiling

Glass elevators carried passengers from floor to floor

An outdoor movie theatre played the classics under starry skies

There was lots of space devoted to tanning--and a gigantic water slide

There were also four pools--two with retractable roofs for year-round use

Here's a view of the upper deck

Inside, everything was ornate

A sitting space with European flair

Here's the entrance to one of the lounges

Inside, a piano player was on hand to entertain guests

A multi-level lounge with a bar and lots of tables

Inside the glitzy casino

A look down one of the ship's long hallways. The ship had 1,500 cabins

575 of the rooms came with balconies

The facilities were pretty standard for a cruise liner

Another shot of the bathroom

Lifeboats stored aboard the ship

Passengers catch the last rays of sun

The ship docked in several ports of call during weeklong Mediterranean journeys

And now the glamorous cruiseliner is half-submerged in the sea

