The Best Pictures Of The 'Blood Moon' From Around The World

On Wednesday morning, the Earth’s shadow blocked out the moon, causing it to glow red, also known as the “Blood Moon.”

Photographers around the world captured images of the total luncar eclipse. We’ve rounded up some of the images below.

Earth’s shadow has blotted out part of the moon, seen in the background of a Ferris wheel in Tokyo.

Here’s how the moon looked from Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is also the night of the Hunter’s moon — the first full moon after the Harvest Moon.

Here’s the view from eastern China.

And another from Tokyo.

A reader sent us this picture from Emerald Isle, North Carolina.



This is how the red moon looked above Lake Michigan Wednesday morning.

We hope you caught this last total eclipse — there won’t be another one until April 2015.

