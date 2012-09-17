The 16 Most Insane Images From The Anti-Japan Protests In China

Joe Weisenthal
china protest

Photo: Imgur, Weibo

The anti-Japan protests in China are producing some stunning images of out-and-out nationalism and violence.Via James Porteous, we found this collection of 35 remarkable images from the protests.

We’ve selected craziest 14 ones.

All of the titles come from the gallery. Some titles are not safe for work.

The sign in the foreground reads DEFEND DIAOYU ISLANDS TILL OUR DEATHS and F*CK JAPAN

The owner of a Japanese vehicle has covered his car in the following messages: BOYCOTT JAPANESE GOODS, WRECK THE JAPANESE ECONOMY / I BOUGHT THIS CAR BEFORE JAPAN FUCKED THINGS UP / FROM NOW ON, I WILL BOYCOTT ALL JAPANESE PRODUCTS

A Honda owner drove his car to the nearest Honda dealership and set it on fire; banners in the back read DEFEAT THE JAPANESE DEMONS

A display outside a Uniqlo shop

Japanese brand cars are overturned by rioters

A woman tries to stop rioters from demolishing her Japanese brand car

A pig wears a headband that resembles the Japanese flag

A man in Xi'an holds a sign that reads CAR SMASHINGS AHEAD, JAPANESE CAR OWNERS SHOULD TURN BACK NOW

Rioters smash cars, burn buildings

Chinese flags outside a sushi restaurant.

A store display in Nanjing bears the sign THE DIAOYU ISLANDS BELONG TO CHINA!.

Rioters loot a Rolex store

A Toyota dealership in Shanghai is set on fire

