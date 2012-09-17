The 16 Most Insane Images From The Anti-Japan Protests In China

Photo: Imgur, Weibo
The anti-Japan protests in China are producing some stunning images of out-and-out nationalism and violence.Via James Porteous, we found this collection of 35 remarkable images from the protests.
We’ve selected craziest 14 ones.
All of the titles come from the gallery. Some titles are not safe for work.
The owner of a Japanese vehicle has covered his car in the following messages: BOYCOTT JAPANESE GOODS, WRECK THE JAPANESE ECONOMY / I BOUGHT THIS CAR BEFORE JAPAN FUCKED THINGS UP / FROM NOW ON, I WILL BOYCOTT ALL JAPANESE PRODUCTS
A Honda owner drove his car to the nearest Honda dealership and set it on fire; banners in the back read DEFEAT THE JAPANESE DEMONS
A man in Xi'an holds a sign that reads CAR SMASHINGS AHEAD, JAPANESE CAR OWNERS SHOULD TURN BACK NOW
