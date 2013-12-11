22 Mouthwatering Pictures Of Sushi At New York's Newest 4-Star Restaurant

Daisuke Nakazawa, the protégé of Jiro Ono (the subject of the documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi“), has received a rare four-star review from New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells.
Wells called Nakazawa’s sushi “eye-opening,” and the entire review was a glowing call for all New Yorkers to try the 10-seat restaurant.
But since reservations are going to be next-to-impossible to secure, at least you can look at some of the mouth-watering Instagram pictures from the lucky few who have tried Nakazawa’s omakase meal ($150 at the sushi bar, $US120 in the dining room).
Welcome to Sushi Nakazawa, the new four-star restaurant in New York City.
Let’s take a look at the four-star sushi, shall we?
Sea urchins!
And here’s that same sea urchin (uni) out of its spiky shell:
His signature tamago, or Japanese omelette.
One last glimpse of the assortment at Sushi Nakazawa:
And dessert — a yuzu sorbet with pomegranate.
