22 Mouthwatering Pictures Of Sushi At New York's Best New Restaurant

Zagat has just unveiled its 2015 restaurant guide for New York, and Sushi Nakazawa is the city’s best new restaurant.

Daisuke Nakazawa, the protégé of Jiro Ono (the subject of the documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi“), opened his own West Village sushi restaurant last fall and has been receiving rave reviews ever since.

It even got a rare four-star review from New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells, who called the sushi “eye-opening.”

And since reservations are going to be next-to-impossible to secure, at least you can look at some of the mouth-watering Instagram pictures from the lucky few who have tried Nakazawa’s omakase meal ($US150 at the sushi bar, $US120 in the dining room).

Welcome to Sushi Nakazawa, the new four-star restaurant in New York City.

Let’s take a look at the four-star sushi, shall we?

Sea urchins!

And here’s that same sea urchin (uni) out of its spiky shell:

<iframe width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" src="//instagram.com/p/hfwuF3QKnJ/embed/">

His signature tamago, or Japanese omelette.

One last glimpse of the assortment at Sushi Nakazawa:

<iframe width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" src="//instagram.com/p/hullIfked2/embed/">

And dessert — a yuzu sorbet with pomegranate.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.