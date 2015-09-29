13 brilliant pictures of dogs that can surf better than you

Surf City Surf Dog is probably one of the most bizarre but brilliant sporting events out there.

Every year, canines from all over take to the waves as their owners pit them against each other in a fierce surfing battle at “Surf City Surf Dog.”

The competition takes over Huntington Beach just outside Los Angeles and sees the pooches judged on a variety of surfing skills, including confidence on the board and distance travelled.

Check out the brilliant pictures from this year’s event below:

Here's a snap from Facebook of Hanzo taking centre stage on the winners podium after triumphing in the X-large category. Facebook Source: Facebook

