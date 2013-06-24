Gorgeous Pictures Of Supermoon 2013

On Sunday, June 23, a supermoon lit up the night sky.



A supermoon occurs when a full moon gets closest to the Earth during its orbit.

There are several supermoons each year, but the latest supermoon is the biggest and brightest of 2013. It marks the closest encounter between the Earth and moon until August 2014.

The June supermoon was 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon is, says NASA.

Here’s what the giant, glowing moon looked like in pictures from around the world.

If you snapped photos of the supermoon, send them to [email protected] and we’ll share them here.

