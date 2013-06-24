Gorgeous Pictures Of Supermoon 2013

On Sunday, June 23, a supermoon lit up the night sky. 

A supermoon occurs when a full moon gets closest to the Earth during its orbit. 

There are several supermoons each year, but the latest supermoon is the biggest and brightest of 2013. It marks the closest encounter between the Earth and moon until August 2014.

The June supermoon was 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon is, says NASA.

Here’s what the giant, glowing moon looked like in pictures from around the world. 

The supermoon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, Greece.

The supermoon seen over the temple of Poseidon later after sunset.

Here's an even closer view of the supermoon seen over the temple of Poseidon.

The supermoon hangs above the water in Cape Sounion.

A plane passes in front the supermoon (obscured by haze) over Singapore.

The moon rises over the Ioannovsky Bridge as a pedestrian walks across in St. Petersburg.

The supermoon rises behind a street lamp in St. Petersburg.

The supermoon seen with the Epcot centre geodesic sphere in the foreground at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort.

The supermoon rises behind the Washington Monument.

The moon rises behind the Peter and Pawel Fortress in St. Petersburg.

The supermoon is seen rising behind the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Monastery in Jerusalem .

The supermoon on June 22, 2013.

