SNOWPOCALYPSE: Check Out Photos Of The Snowstorm That Buried New York

Photo: ap
20 inches of snow have nearly shut down New York.Thousands of flights were canceled from New York airports, with thousands more at airports along the East Coast, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.
On Sunday night, New Jersey declared a state of emergency. Amtrak canceled most trains to New York, as did Long Island Rail Road. At least 7,500 ConEd customers were without power on Monday morning.
WCBS newsman Michael Herzenberg prepares to give a live report during a snowstorm in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Kristy and Kieran Strangman, of Cranberra, Australia, take a photo of themselves during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
People walk along Broadway during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stranded motorists try to get their cars moving again on a closed portion of an expressway on Long Island in N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A man tries to dig his car out of the snow while a line of cars behind him waits for an expressway to re-open on Long Island, in N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People pause after emerging from a subway station before heading off into the snow Sunday evening in the Park Slope section of New York, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People help push a car through an icy intersection Sunday evening in the Park Slope section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A pedestrian walk down the middle of Clinton St. during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A girl slides past a car with a heart shape drawn on it during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A man watches as a truck plows snow on The Boardwalk in the snow Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
A group of men push Khaaliq Spann's vehicle in an attempt to clear it from high snow in Downtown Newark, N.J. Monday, Dec. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jose Carlos Xochitiltecatl, centre, shovels snow to make way for Khaaliq Spann's vehicle which was stuck in high snow in Downtown Newark, Monday, Dec. 27, 2010, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
