SNOWPOCALYPSE: Check Out Photos Of The Snowstorm That Buried New York

Gus Lubin
snowLast night in Times Square

Photo: ap

20 inches of snow have nearly shut down New York.Thousands of flights were canceled from New York airports, with thousands more at airports along the East Coast, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.

On Sunday night, New Jersey declared a state of emergency. Amtrak canceled most trains to New York, as did Long Island Rail Road. At least 7,500 ConEd customers were without power on Monday morning.

Monday morning in New York: Cars are buried in snow

Good luck driving to work

A lot for city dwellers to handle

Even the snow plows are having trouble

Last night: Midway through the storm cars were already getting stuck

Snow ball fight in Times Square

Times Square was painted white

WCBS newsman Michael Herzenberg prepares to give a live report during a snowstorm in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Tourists take pictures of a snow-covered Times Square

Kristy and Kieran Strangman, of Cranberra, Australia, take a photo of themselves during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

People walk along Broadway during the snow on Sunday

People walk along Broadway during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Hope you weren't trying to drive into the city on Sunday

Stranded motorists try to get their cars moving again on a closed portion of an expressway on Long Island in N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A car gets snowbound on the way to New York

A man tries to dig his car out of the snow while a line of cars behind him waits for an expressway to re-open on Long Island, in N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

People pause after emerging from a subway in Brooklyn

People pause after emerging from a subway station before heading off into the snow Sunday evening in the Park Slope section of New York, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

People help push a car through an icy intersection Sunday evening in Park Slope

People help push a car through an icy intersection Sunday evening in the Park Slope section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Dec. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Brooklyn, Sunday night: Nice weather if you don't have to travel

A pedestrian walk down the middle of Clinton St. during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Everyone loves snow, if they don't have to travel

A girl slides past a car with a heart shape drawn on it during a blowing snowstorm, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Heavy snow on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

A man watches as a truck plows snow on The Boardwalk in the snow Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Downtown Newark on Monday morning

A group of men push Khaaliq Spann's vehicle in an attempt to clear it from high snow in Downtown Newark, N.J. Monday, Dec. 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Another car stuck in Newark

Jose Carlos Xochitiltecatl, centre, shovels snow to make way for Khaaliq Spann's vehicle which was stuck in high snow in Downtown Newark, Monday, Dec. 27, 2010, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

