SNOWPOCALYPSE: Check Out Photos Of The Snowstorm That Buried New York

Last night in Times Square

Photo: ap

20 inches of snow have nearly shut down New York.Thousands of flights were canceled from New York airports, with thousands more at airports along the East Coast, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.



On Sunday night, New Jersey declared a state of emergency. Amtrak canceled most trains to New York, as did Long Island Rail Road. At least 7,500 ConEd customers were without power on Monday morning.

