New England Got The Worst Of The Blizzard

Stefano Pozzebon
Mass Snow Storm 6Darren McCollester/Getty ImagesSnow covered cars are seen on Veterans Road January 27, 2015 in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

The historic snowstorm that was supposed to hit New York today may have spared the Big Apple, but other parts of the country weren’t as lucky.

New England got the worst of it, with Massachusetts seeing more than two feet of snow in some places, according to The Boston Globe. Massachusetts state officials told the Globe that evacuations were carried out in some areas.

While Long Island in New York saw fairly heavy snowfall, New York City only got about eight inches. Forecasters were initially predicting a storm of historic proportions, and public transportation in the city shut down overnight.

It snowed all night in Massachusetts:

Mass Blizzard GIF2Youtube

Few people dared to walk in the storm:

Mass Snow Blizzard 2Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty ImagesA man walks his dog down snow covered Shirley Street January 27, 2015 in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Cars were mainly out of reach:

Mass Snow BlizzardDarren McCollester/Getty ImagesSnow covered cars are seen on Dolphin Street January 27, 2015 in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Scituate, Mass., had to face a freezing flood from the Atlantic Ocean:

Mass Snow Blizzard3AP Photo/Michael DwyerWater floods a street on the coast in Scituate, Mass., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015.

The flood waters mixed with the snow:

Massachusetts blizzardAPSteve Berlo walks out of floodwaters after unsuccessfully trying to reach his house in the Cedar Point neighbourhood in Scituate, Mass., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015.

Firefighters were called in several locations overnight, but the overall situation was quieter than expected:

Mass Snow Blizzard4AP Photo/Michael DwyerA firefighter walks in wind-driven snow on the coast in Scituate, Mass., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015.

There is a road somewhere under that snow:

Mass Snow Blizzard5AP Photo/Mel EvansA worker clears snow from an overnight storm Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, in Newtown, Pa.

Cape Cod is seeing blustery winds:

Mass Blizzard GIF1Youtube

