20 Pictures Of Roger Federer Before He Was A Fashion Icon

Cork Gaines
Roger Federer, age 20b

Roger Federer recently caused a stir when he cut his hair, leading some to wonder what he was thinking when he chose a boring, short-haired look over his traditional wavy locks.

But while Federer, who is currently competing for his 18th grand slam title at the French Open, has been a bit of a fashion icon on the tennis circuit in recent years, it wasn’t always the case.

In fact, a quick look back reminds us that making questionable fashion and style choices was the norm for Federer in his early 20s .

Amazingly, at age 16, Federer is almost indistinguishable from what he looks like now

But by age 18, his hair was long and he was playing with a high pony tail

And before he started wearing his signature headbands, he occasionally controlled his wild hair with a hat

Off the court, he let his hair hang down

By 19, Federer had lowered his ponytail, was starting to pull the hair back tight and had added the headband

But off the court, it was frumpy clothes and a hair style that might be more commonly seen on an elementary school teacher

Federer always pushed the envelope, but often pushed it too far

Nike didn't help matters very often

Luckily, Wimbledon's all-white rules gave us a glimpse of what could have been

A cummerbund and crooked bow tie!

Cowboy hats don't work for everybody

At 21, his hair was still long, but getting greasier

This looks like a high school yearbook photo

And on the court, he wasn't above bold moves like wearing a long-sleeve shirt under a polo

But by 22, he was starting to settle into a better sense of fashion

By 23, Federer had finally shortened his hair and no longer needed to put it up in a ponytail

His fashion game started to pick up and and this is the Federer we have grown to love in recent years

And in recent years his style has always been impeccable

And he finally found a good look on the court that was the right mix of colour and conservative

Until he cut his hair short

