20 Pictures Of Roger Federer Before He Was A Fashion Icon

Roger Federer recently caused a stir when he cut his hair, leading some to wonder what he was thinking when he chose a boring, short-haired look over his traditional wavy locks.
But while Federer, who is currently competing for his 18th grand slam title at the French Open, has been a bit of a fashion icon on the tennis circuit in recent years, it wasn’t always the case.
In fact, a quick look back reminds us that making questionable fashion and style choices was the norm for Federer in his early 20s .
And before he started wearing his signature headbands, he occasionally controlled his wild hair with a hat
By 19, Federer had lowered his ponytail, was starting to pull the hair back tight and had added the headband
But off the court, it was frumpy clothes and a hair style that might be more commonly seen on an elementary school teacher
His fashion game started to pick up and and this is the Federer we have grown to love in recent years
