20 Pictures Of Roger Federer Before He Was A Fashion Icon

Roger Federer recently caused a stir when he cut his hair, leading some to wonder what he was thinking when he chose a boring, short-haired look over his traditional wavy locks.



But while Federer, who is currently competing for his 18th grand slam title at the French Open, has been a bit of a fashion icon on the tennis circuit in recent years, it wasn’t always the case.

In fact, a quick look back reminds us that making questionable fashion and style choices was the norm for Federer in his early 20s .

