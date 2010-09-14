Broke Los Angeles Spent $578 Million On This Extravagant Public School

The largest city of the brokest state in America just opened the doors on the $578-million RFK School. Built on the site of the historic Ambassador Hotel, the K-12 facility is now the most expensive public school in the country.



So how did LA spend that much money?

They gave the school a state-of-the-art swimming pool, underground parking, historically recreated sections of the hotel, “talking benches” that describe the site’s significance, a teacher’s lounge modelled after the famous Cocoanut Grove Night Club — and they got in a bidding war with Donald Trump.

Poor taxpayers!

We’ve got designs of the gorgeous school from architectural firm Gonzalez Goodale.

