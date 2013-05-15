PHOTOS: Prince Harry Is Having A Blast On His Whirlwind Trip To The US

Prince Harry arrived in the U.S. last week for a cross-country publicity tour.
He started in Washington D.C., where he visited the White House and wounded soldiers, before heading west to Colorado Springs and Denver, where he met with athletes and helped kick off the Warrior Games.
On the last leg of his trip he returned east to New York and New Jersey, where he visited the Superstorm Sandy-ravaged boardwalk.
The Prince finishes his trip tomorrow in Greenwich, Conn, where he will compete in a polo match before flying home to the UK.
Of course, the press was on hand to capture every moment of the Prince’s whirlwind tour. From the looks of it, he’s having a blast.
He also checked out an exhibition of anti-landmine photography with Senator John McCain at the Russell Senate office building.
On day two, Prince Harry visited wounded soldiers who were undergoing physical therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical centre.
The prince laid a wreath in Section 60, where veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.
On day three, the Prince headed to Colorado Springs to help kick off the Warrior Games, a Paralympics event for injured service members and veterans.
On Day four, Prince Harry helped cheerleaders at the U.S. Air Force Academy's football training centre form a pyramid. He fits right in.
Day five took the Prince to Seaside Heights, NJ, where he checked out the boardwalk with Gov. Chris Christie.
He was there to see rebuilding efforts following Superstorm Sandy, but found time for a carnival game or two.
His next stop was Harlem, where he lent a hand during baseball practice for a local youth development program.
The Prince and Prime Minister David Cameron picked up bobble head-versions of themselves at an event promoting UK businesses in Manhattan.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.