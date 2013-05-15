PHOTOS: Prince Harry Is Having A Blast On His Whirlwind Trip To The US

Prince Harry arrived in the U.S. last week for a cross-country publicity tour.



He started in Washington D.C., where he visited the White House and wounded soldiers, before heading west to Colorado Springs and Denver, where he met with athletes and helped kick off the Warrior Games.

On the last leg of his trip he returned east to New York and New Jersey, where he visited the Superstorm Sandy-ravaged boardwalk.

The Prince finishes his trip tomorrow in Greenwich, Conn, where he will compete in a polo match before flying home to the UK.

Of course, the press was on hand to capture every moment of the Prince’s whirlwind tour. From the looks of it, he’s having a blast.

