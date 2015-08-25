17 pictures that will make you want to visit Pompeii, which was covered under a layer of volcanic ash thousands of years ago

Shutterstock Vesuvius is a beautiful, but dangerous backdrop.

On August 24, 79 AD, Mount Vesuvius, a 4,000-foot volcano near the Bay of Naples in Italy, erupted, taking down an entire city.

Pompeii was buried under an almost 20-foot blanket of volcanic ash that flooded the city, killing 2,000 people.

It was one of the world’s most famous and deadly volcanic eruptions

The city was left untouched until explorers rediscovered it in 1748, finding that the ancient Roman city was virtually intact underneath the dust and dirt.

Here are 17 photos that show why Pompeii has been a popular tourist destination for over 250 years.

Some of these villas have been restored and are open to visitors, like the Casa del Fauno and Casa del Menandro. These extravagant homes feature courtyards and atriums, and are filled with mosaics and marble floors. Casa del Menandro even has a private bathhouse. Shutterstock Pompeii was a bustling city with cafés, snack bars (the Thermopolium), and restaurants (Caupona Pherusa tavern), and even a 20,000-seat amphitheater. Incidentally, this amphitheater is older than the Colosseum. Shutterstock Approximately 2.5 million tourists visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site every year. Today, visitors can wander down Roman streets and check out ancient homes, former fish markets, temples, theatres, and even brothels. Shutterstock Pompeii had a complex water system and port, and even two bath houses. The Terme Stabiane has beautifully stuccoed, vaulted changing rooms, and the Terme Suburbane, which is just outside Pompeii's walls, features frescoes so graphic it scandalized the Vatican. Shutterstock The volcanic eruption lasted 18 hours. Writer Pliny the Younger, who witnessed it from afar, wrote 'I believed I was perishing with the world, and the world with me.' However, after the initial eruption some Pompeiians had time to flee. Shutterstock It's estimated that 20,000 people lived in Pompeii when Vesuvius erupted -- most managed to escape, probably since the volcano had been rumbling for a while. Shutterstock People returned to look for possessions and relatives, but Pompeii had disappeared under ash and debris, and was abandoned until its rediscovery in 1748. Shutterstock Today, Pompeii excavations have been ongoing for nearly three centuries, and around 75% of the city has been unearthed. Statues and art survived the eruption perfectly preserved. Shutterstock What makes Pompeii an incredible place to visit is the fact that it provides such a graphic slice of ancient Roman life, thrusting visitors into life 2,000 years ago: from fancy restaurants to brothels, swanky gyms to slogans painted on walls by Roman politicians running for office. Shutterstock While Vesuvius hasn't erupted since 1944, it is still considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world, and experts think that another huge eruption could occur any day. Shutterstock That would be a disaster, as almost three million people live within 20 miles of the volcano today. Shutterstock

