Here's What That Philadelphia Building Looked Like Before It Collapsed

Adam Taylor

A number of people are believed to have been trapped after a building collapsed in centre City Philadelphia this morning.

Here’s how the scene looks at the moment, where a four story building that was in the process of being demolished appeared to have collapsed onto a Salvation Army thrift store next to it:

Philadelphia Building Collapse

Here’s how the building at 22nd Street and Market Street looked before the collapse, as shown on Google Street View:

Philadelphia Building Collapse

Amazingly, one photographer caught a picture of the site just before the collapse this morning, and the image clearly shows the demolition work going on in the green “Hoagie City” building. You can view that image on Flickr.

