8 Ridiculous Snapshots Of People Holding The Eiffel Tower In Their Hands

It’s the 125th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower’s construction. To celebrate, we’ve compiled pictures of perhaps the most iconic tourist snapshot in Paris: people “holding” the Eiffel Tower in their hands. It seems that this classic pose is such a must that even celebrities like Beyonce do it.

Beyonce snapped the iconic pic when she visited recently:

Beyonce holding the Eiffel TowerTumblr/Beyonce

This is perhaps the most iconic snapshot:

And another variation:

The tower really isn’t that high — it’s easy to “touch” the top of it:

These two guys are trying to crush the tower:

While this little kid is patting it on its side:

It looks like this guy is trying to lift the tower behind his back while howling at the moon:

And this biker is jumping over the tower:

