Huge Numbers Of Crickets Are Invading Oklahoma [PICTURES]

A giant cricket infestation is taking over parts of Oklahoma, according to residents’ social media posts, and the images are shocking.

Oklahoma resident Laura O’Malley told News On 6 in Tulsa that the crickets are “all over the ceiling, the walls,” and that it looks like “a horror movie.”

Piles of dead insects reportedly smell like rotting meat.

The dramatic spike in the cricket population was likely caused by the right combination of weather conditions, such as heat and drought, according to News On 6.

These “good” conditions meant more baby crickets survived to adulthood resulting in the large population.

Invasions “seem to occur after periods of prolonged dry weather in spring and early summer followed by rainfall in July and August,” Rick Grantham, director of the Plant Disease and Insect Diagnostic Lab in Oklahoma State University, told Mail Online.

Here are some of the horrifying photos:

Crickets invading Cushing. A sign from God or fish bait? #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/SDAjuL4duc

— Dnb Newell (@TulsaTalkin) September 4, 2013

KFOR in Oklahoma City has more crazy cricket photosfrom locals.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.