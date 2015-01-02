Even Republicans Will Like These Pictures Of President Obama With Kids...

Henry Blodget

From White House photographer Pete Souza’s gallery of 2014

Obama help me upPete Souza, White House

April 28, 2014. “‘Help me up!’, the President beckoned after posing for a photograph with children at the U.S. Embassy in Manila, the Philippines.”

Obama with family in the White HousePete Souza, White House

September 8, 2014. “‘How Does Someone Get to Meet the President of the United States?’ Parker McAllen, 13, wrote such a letter to the President, and before long, the President invited Parker and her family to the White House.” 

Girl with ObamaPete Souza, White House

September 22, 2014. “As the President was greeting wounded warriors and their families, I focused on this young girl as the President shook hands with her father. I love how she’s touching the President’s arm as she looks up at him almost in disbelief.” 

 

Obama Oval Office ToddlerPete Souza, White House

 April 4, 2014. “…The President and one-year-old Lincoln Rose Smith as she learns to walk in the Oval Office. This moment happened when former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith and her family stopped by for a departure greet and photograph with the President.” 

 

Obama Face-Plant KidPete Souza, White House

