Pictures Of Obama In The Hardest Month Of His Presidency

November was a long and stressful month for Barack Obama.



The president went so far as to describe the November 2, 2010’s Republican election winning a “shellacking.”

Next came a busy travel schedule for the President and his family, with trip to India, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and Portugal, along with plenty of engagements at home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.