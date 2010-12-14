Pictures Of Obama In The Hardest Month Of His Presidency

November was a long and stressful month for Barack Obama.
The president went so far as to describe the November 2, 2010’s Republican election winning a “shellacking.”
Next came a busy travel schedule for the President and his family, with trip to India, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and Portugal, along with plenty of engagements at home.
The President listened during a terrorism threat briefing in the Situation Room of the White House on election day.
The President looks out the window of the Blue Room before holding a press conference the day after elections.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated Diwali with young student dancers during their trip to India.
President Barack Obama talks with staff about the Mt. Merapi volcano eruption in Indonesia, while flying on Air Force One.
President Obama took some time out to shoot some hoops after visiting the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attended a dinner hosted by India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Mrs. Gursharan Kaur.
The President and First Lady were greeted upon their arrival by the Prime Minister and President of India.
The President and First Lady greeted guests on palace lawn along with the Prime Minister of India as they arrived at the state dinner.
President Obama and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh chatted during the State Dinner in New Delhi, India.
President Obama and Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono participated in the arrival ceremony at the Istana Merdeka State Palace in Indonesia
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attended a state dinner hosted by Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
President Obama waved to people lined along his motorcade in Jakarta, Indonesia as he headed to the airport.
President Barack Obama and President Lee Myung-bak of South Korea met at a bilateral meeting in South Korea.
Press Secretary Robert Gibbs talks with President Barack Obama prior to a press conference in Seoul, South Korea.
The President spoke with Dr. Ayad Allawi, former Iraqi Prime Minister from his hotel suite in Seoul, South Korea.
President Barack Obama met with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the G-20 Summit in Seoul, South Korea.
President Barack Obama walks with Russian President Dimitry Medvedev, left, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, right, at the NATO Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.
President Barack Obama and President Hamid Karzai of Afghanistan finish up a bi-lateral meeting at the NATO Summit.
President Obama met with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev during the NATO Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.
When North Korea conducted an artillery attack against the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, President Obama spoke with President Lee Myung-bak of South Korea in the Treaty Room Office in the White House.
For Thanksgiving, the President, First Lady, daughters Sasha and Malia, and Marian Robinson distributed food at Martha's Table, a food pantry in Washington, D.C.,
The Obama family dog, Bo, met with several of the President's Active Lifestyle Award achievers in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
President Barack Obama invited the American 2010 Nobel Laureates in Economics to offer his congratulations.
