Hiker Explores The Beautiful Side Of North Korea [PHOTOS]

Even as North Korea cuts ties with South Korea, the two nations share a common history and geography, notably the Baekdu Daegan mountain range.



A foreign hiker named Roger Shepard looks to this ancient mountain culture as a source of unity for Korea.

The 46-year-old New Zealander has had “unprecedented access” to the mountains on the North Korea side and looks to bring other people with him through his company, Hike Korea. So far he has spent nearly three months in North Korea (DPRK) over four visits.

He got this access by remaining as apolitical as possible.

“I was there to take photos of the mountains and that’s what I did,” Shepard told David Slatter of NK News.

Shepard shared some pictures and commentary (edited for clarity) with Business Insider.

