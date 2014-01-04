26 Beautiful Pictures Of New York City In The Snow This Morning

Robert Johnson
New York City Snowstorm Times Square Hercules January 2014 1 29Robert Johnson for Business Insider

It’s hard to know what to expect from a NYC snowstorm, with all the buildup and warnings flying about the city before the first flake falls.

Yesterday was no different as New Yorkers braced for snowstorm Hercules. All things considered it could have been much worse, and was much worse in parts of Massachusetts, but it was bitterly cold and still snowing during the rush hour commute.

Business Insider headed out in the cold to see what the streets were like and, as usual, we were pleasantly surprised.

As two fronts collided in New York City overnight, this was the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning at 207th Street in the Bronx.

At this hour, most trains seemed to be running on time, though local residents looked for more creative ways to take their morning commute.

Downtown around 14th Street at Union Square, the morning was quiet and cold with few people about.

The only person in the park at that hour was Kelly, who was concerned the birds might not find enough to eat under all the snow. She braved the freezing cold to help them out.

Police and snowplows, however, were just about everywhere.

Our intention was to check out South Street Seaport and make the commute from the Ferry to Times Square.

But the L train was massively delayed. No snow problems, but a busted signal. So we headed straight to Times Square.

Up in the West 40s it was somehow colder.

The wind whipped through the cross streets, but it was business as usual.

Tourists and commuters were both out, seeing what snowstorm Hercules left behind and trying to stay warm.

Stores were already preparing to open for business.

The Armed Forces Recruiting Center was still closed at this hour.

But the NYPD substation was wide open.

But no crowds had yet gathered to watch today's Good Morning America.

By 8 a.m. it was still too cold here to draw much of a crowd.

Inside the ABC studios it looked nice and warm.

While hosts warned the country about the weather many were waking up to.

Amid the tourists, commuters, and police, one woman had a different agenda Friday morning.

Rina says she loves winter and wanted to put something up to make people smile.

There was definitely some planning involved here with the cloves and sprigs of pine for arms.

A strip of carrot used as a small scarf.

And a tiny bit of carrot for a nose.

Then Rina snapped a picture that she said she'll share on her Instagram account at 'Longstreet.'

And then Rina accepted a Reuters interview and she went on her day.

While the rest of the city tried to keep warm.

And make their way to work.

So that is what we're looking at in 2014.

Now check out Manhattan's biggest snowstorm of 2013 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

science thelife-us