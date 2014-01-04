26 Beautiful Pictures Of New York City In The Snow This Morning

It’s hard to know what to expect from a NYC snowstorm, with all the buildup and warnings flying about the city before the first flake falls.
Yesterday was no different as New Yorkers braced for snowstorm Hercules. All things considered it could have been much worse, and was much worse in parts of Massachusetts, but it was bitterly cold and still snowing during the rush hour commute.
Business Insider headed out in the cold to see what the streets were like and, as usual, we were pleasantly surprised.
As two fronts collided in New York City overnight, this was the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning at 207th Street in the Bronx.
At this hour, most trains seemed to be running on time, though local residents looked for more creative ways to take their morning commute.
The only person in the park at that hour was Kelly, who was concerned the birds might not find enough to eat under all the snow. She braved the freezing cold to help them out.
Our intention was to check out South Street Seaport and make the commute from the Ferry to Times Square.
But the L train was massively delayed. No snow problems, but a busted signal. So we headed straight to Times Square.
Tourists and commuters were both out, seeing what snowstorm Hercules left behind and trying to stay warm.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.