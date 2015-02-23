Chilling pictures of New York City under a thick blanket of ice

Stefano Pozzebon
New York Under Ice*23Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York is facing one of the fiercest winters ever recorded.

The temperatures are so low that on Friday the surface of the Hudson river was covered with blocks of ice.

Getty photographer Spencer Platt made the most of the occasion by snapping some amazing shots of the Big Apple covered with ice.

The west side of Manhattan was covered with ice on February, 20.

This is the view from the George Washington Bridge, connecting Manhattan, and New York, to New Jersey.

Platt was using a helicopter to take its shots. On February 20, the temperature in New York was recorded at 2 degrees Fahrenheit: that is -17° Celsius

That was the lowest temperature recorded since 1950. The previous record was 7° Fahrenheit.

On that day, record low temperatures were registered in 72 different locations in the US.

Miami was also on the list, but its 42°F (5°C) must have seemed a dream to froze New Yorkers.

The port authority had to use an ice breaker ship on the Hudson river.

This is how Central Park looked.

Frozen under a thick blanket of ice.

As usual, Central Park is a deep contrast from the skyscraper jungle surrounding it, but the snow made everything look different.

Schools were closed in several locations in the East Coast of the United States, and major airports suffered delays.

According to the meteorologists, the freezing wave of Arctic weather was 'unseen since the Mid-90s.'

Ironically, it was warmer in Anchorage, in Alaska, than in downtown New York City.

The lower East River was equally covered with ice. In the background, you can see the newly completed Freedom Tower.

This is the view of Battery Park, at the bottom of Manhattan. At this point, the colder water from the Hudson merges with the warmer, Atlantic water in the New York Bay.

The upper Hudson River, approaching Manhattan, was impressive to see.

Think that New York was freezing? Have a look at Niagara Falls!

