Chilling pictures of New York City under a thick blanket of ice

New York is facing one of the fiercest winters ever recorded.
The temperatures are so low that on Friday the surface of the Hudson river was covered with blocks of ice.
Getty photographer Spencer Platt made the most of the occasion by snapping some amazing shots of the Big Apple covered with ice.
This is the view from the George Washington Bridge, connecting Manhattan, and New York, to New Jersey.
Platt was using a helicopter to take its shots. On February 20, the temperature in New York was recorded at 2 degrees Fahrenheit: that is -17° Celsius
As usual, Central Park is a deep contrast from the skyscraper jungle surrounding it, but the snow made everything look different.
Schools were closed in several locations in the East Coast of the United States, and major airports suffered delays.
According to the meteorologists, the freezing wave of Arctic weather was 'unseen since the Mid-90s.'
The lower East River was equally covered with ice. In the background, you can see the newly completed Freedom Tower.
This is the view of Battery Park, at the bottom of Manhattan. At this point, the colder water from the Hudson merges with the warmer, Atlantic water in the New York Bay.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.