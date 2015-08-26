Eye-opening photos show how New Orleans is still struggling 10 years after Katrina

Lydia Ramsey

Saturday will mark the 10th anniversary of one of the greatest natural disasters in American history.

On August 29, 2005, Katrina made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, devastating towns along its path, but particularly crippling New Orleans.

A decade later, the “Crescent City” has made some extraordinary comebacks, though some parts are still feeling the effects of a botched emergency response.

Here’s what the city looks like now: a mix of new levees and abandoned houses along a retreating coastline.

