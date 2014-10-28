Go Inside Mussolini's Secret Bunker That Hasn't Been Seen In 70 Years

To mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation from fascism, Rome has reopened one of the bunkers built for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

A series of bunkers were built under the Italian capital during World War II to provide shelter for bureaucrats and party leaders.

Bunker di Roma, a local website, has cataloged up to 12 different bunkers beneath the city and campaigned for their refurbishment so that tourists can visit them.

Many of the bunkers, including Mussolini’s personal air raid shelter, have not been entered since the end of the war, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Mussolini was leader of the Italian fascist movement from 1923 to 1943.

