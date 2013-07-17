Gorgeous Pictures Of Muirfield, Where The British Open Is About To Take Place

The British Open starts Thursday morning and the world’s best golfers are about to play on an absolutely beautiful course in Scotland.



Muirfield, located in East Lothian, Scotland, opened in 1891 making it the oldest golf club in the world. The course is located on the shores of the North Sea and further proves Scotland’s reputation of being a gorgeous country.

Muirfield is a very exclusive club, however they welcome the public book tee times on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as golf in Scotland is a much more inclusive sport than in the U.S.

It’s easy to see why golfer’s find peace at this place:

The course was built in 1891:

Only subtle changes have been made since 1920:

Right along the North Sea:

At 7,192 yards the course is a par 71:

Ernie Els won last time The Open was played here:

The first Open held here in 1892 was the first 72-hole tournament:

