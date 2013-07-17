Gorgeous Pictures Of Muirfield, Where The British Open Is About To Take Place

Philip Johnson

The British Open starts Thursday morning and the world’s best golfers are about to play on an absolutely beautiful course in Scotland.

Muirfield, located in East Lothian, Scotland, opened in 1891 making it the oldest golf club in the world. The course is located on the shores of the North Sea and further proves Scotland’s reputation of being a gorgeous country.

Muirfield is a very exclusive club, however they welcome the public book tee times on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as golf in Scotland is a much more inclusive sport than in the U.S.

It’s easy to see why golfer’s find peace at this place:

Muirfield Open Championship

The course was built in 1891:

Muirfield Open Championship

Only subtle changes have been made since 1920:

Muirfield The Open CHampionship

Right along the North Sea:

Muirfield Open Championship

At 7,192 yards the course is a par 71:

Muirfield Open Championship 2013

Ernie Els won last time The Open was played here:

Muirfield The Open

The first Open held here in 1892 was the first 72-hole tournament:

Muirfield The Open Championship

