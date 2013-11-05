Stunning Photos Of The Indonesian Volcano That Just Spewed 4 Miles Of Ash

REUTERS/Roni Bintang Mount Sinabung spews ash and smoke as it is pictured from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia’s north Sumatra province, November 4, 2013.

Mount Sinaburg on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra is calm right now, but only after it erupted for the third time in three months.

It gushed a 4.3-mile column of ash into the air, prompting authorities to impose a 2 mile evacuation radius.

REUTERS/Roni Bintang Officials from the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) watch the activity of Mount Sinabung at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia’s north Sumatra province, November 3, 2013.

Ash blanketed the four villages around the volcano as military helped evacuate 1,293 people. No casualties were reported.

REUTERS/Roni Bintang The ash from Sinabung volcano covers trees and houses at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia’s north Sumatra province, November 5, 2013.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth-most populated country, and Sinabung is one of nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

REUTERS/Roni Bintang Students wearing masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash from Sunday’s Mount Sinabung eruption, as they play with rattan rings at their school at Tiganderket village in Karo district, Indonesia’s north Sumatra province November 4, 2013.

Sumatrans return to life as the Mount Sinabungs natural power hover looms over them.

REUTERS/YT Haryono Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013.

