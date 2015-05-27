24 scary photos of the devastation caused by massive floods in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mexico

Over the Memorial Day weekend, parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and northern Mexico were hit hard by a massive rainstorm that has caused deadly flooding.
CNN reports that 22 people have been killed and a dozen more are missing. Two people died overnight in Houston, bringing the total to five fatalities in Texas and four in Oklahoma, while 13 died from the flooding in Mexico.
“We’ve seen flooding before, but not nearly to this extreme,” Gage Mueller, a Houston resident for the past 40 years, told CNN. “It rains and it rains and it rains, and there’s really nowhere for the water to go … It’s ridiculous.”
At least 13 people were reported killed in Ciudad Acuña, a Mexican border town west of San Antonio, after a tornado struck.
In nearby Houston, fans who had just watched the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors were forced to stay in the Toyota Center arena because of emergency flash flooding, while the video board provided news.
The iconic picture of I-45 at N. main. Just crazy. Need to address this area's recent traffic backup. #Houstonflood pic.twitter.com/S2Gl76QasM
-- Jeff Syptak (@JeffSyptak) May 26, 2015
Instagram user Maherfilms posted this picture of Trinity River near Dallas overflowing with water on Tuesday.
(Instagram) We took our Inspire 1 out above the flooded Trinity River. Head over to maherfilms.com to see a once in a lifetime look at Downtown Dallas. #dji #inspire #drone #dallas #trinityriver #texasflood #downtowndallas #aerialvideography
A photo posted by Michael Maher (@maherfilms) on May 26, 2015 at 9:07am PDT
Twitter user @astrosguy tweeted out this image of flood water around Reliant Stadium in downtown Houston where the Texans play.
Areas around Reliant Stadium completely under water. #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/UP8eoAJ8go
-- Beer and Bae sball (@astrosguy) May 26, 2015
Prayers for all affected by the #HoustonFlood- esp for the #poor who already struggle in 'good weather.' 3rd/5th Ward pic.twitter.com/Dt8cgRF73x
-- Steve Helm (@javapastor) May 26, 2015
Houston Meterologist with AccuWeather, Becky Elliot tweeted out this image showing parts of Houston inundated with water.
Blue=flood. People should not try to go anywhere in #Houstonflood this am. Good site for info. http://t.co/oIz8FkLcFU pic.twitter.com/ypjGxOVNH9
-- Becky Elliott (@AccuWxBeck) May 26, 2015
And Twitter user Erin Ruberry posted this photo on Tuesday of the Houston Galleria Mall parking garage submerged underwater.
Wow: The lower parking garage at Houston's Galleria mall is underwater (via @KHOULily) #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/TnRiSoB6EF
-- Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) May 26, 2015
when you think its a river but it's actually a highway #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/idAROXGPXy
-- stephanie (@PHILOCALYLOUIS) May 26, 2015
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at a news conference at the Wimberley Community Center on Monday, detailing recovery efforts in the area.
This cabin on the banks of the Blanco River was all but destroyed after flooding in Wimberley on Sunday.
Department of Public Safety Trooper Marcus Gonzales walked on the Highway 12 bridge over the Blanco River which was blocked by large trees.
This lucky family was rescued by firefighters after clinging to a tree near their home in Kyle, Texas during flooding on Sunday.
Similarly, San Marcos Firefighter Jay Horton is seen here rescuing a woman from flood waters in San Marcos, Texas on Sunday.
The devastation in San Marcos was everywhere, as is evident by this mass of damaged cars and debris piled up against a line of trees.
