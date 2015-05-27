24 scary photos of the devastation caused by massive floods in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mexico

Over the Memorial Day weekend, parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and northern Mexico were hit hard by a massive rainstorm that has caused deadly flooding.

CNN reports that 22 people have been killed and a dozen more are missing. Two people died overnight in Houston, bringing the total to five fatalities in Texas and four in Oklahoma, while 13 died from the flooding in Mexico.

“We’ve seen flooding before, but not nearly to this extreme,” Gage Mueller, a Houston resident for the past 40 years, told CNN. “It rains and it rains and it rains, and there’s really nowhere for the water to go … It’s ridiculous.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.