Check Out Gorgeous Photos Of How London Will Look After A Global Warming Crisis

Gus Lubin
global warming

Photo: Courtesy of Museum of London

A climate change exhibit at the Museum of London has turned into a controversy, and not for what you might expect.Refugee groups say the photomontages, which show parts of London filled with slums, will increase xenophobia, according to The Guardian. Other groups complain of sloppy science underlying the exhibit.

We could also see people complaining that the future of London looks sort of cool.

A shantytown grows around Buckingham Palace

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Spring tides flood London

Courtesy of Museum of London.

As the Arctic melts, the Gulf Stream disappears and the Thames freezes over

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Now you can go skating under London bridge

Courtesy of Museum of London.

The Horse Guards Parade... now with camels

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Parliament Square is converted to rice paddies to produce food

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Nuclear power stations are built on the banks of the Thames

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Trafalgar Square is a shantytown

Courtesy of Museum of London.

London's busiest intersection becomes a tranquil wind-power lagoon

Courtesy of Museum of London.

The Royal Mall becomes a high-tech wind farm

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Open spaces are converted to tropical plantations around the Hyde Park Hilton

Courtesy of Museum of London.

The iconic City office tower becomes refugee housing

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Full-body blue sunblock is the only thing that can prevent sun burn

Courtesy of Museum of London.

Tidal power generators on the Thames

Courtesy of Museum of London.

It could be sooner than you think...

