Check Out Gorgeous Photos Of How London Will Look After A Global Warming Crisis

Photo: Courtesy of Museum of London

A climate change exhibit at the Museum of London has turned into a controversy, and not for what you might expect.Refugee groups say the photomontages, which show parts of London filled with slums, will increase xenophobia, according to The Guardian. Other groups complain of sloppy science underlying the exhibit.



We could also see people complaining that the future of London looks sort of cool.

