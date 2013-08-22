Stunning Images Of Last Night's Blue Moon

Jennifer Welsh, Robert Ferris

Yesterday’s Full moon, known by many names like the Blue Moon, Full Sturgeon Moon, the Full Red Moon, the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon, got a lot of attention on social media last night.

Technically, a blue moon isn’t blue at all it’s just the second full moon in a month — a phenomenon that happens about four times a year. It sure is beautiful though. Here are some of the best images we saw floating around the web: