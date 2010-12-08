EUROPEAN RIOT OF THE DAY: Italian Students Clash With Police Outside La Scala Opera House

Photo: ap

Students clashed with riot police today outside La Scala opera house in Milan.The mob was part of an daily national — or continental — protest against austerity cuts. These students are against plans to cut faculty and courses which the government says attracts few students.



As for what impact this could have on sovereign debt reduction, check out Nouriel Roubini’s latest tweet from his hotel room in Athen (where there’s another protest going on).

The crowd builds outside La Scala Students clash with police outside La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. The opera season premiers at La Scala on Tuesday with Richard Wagner's 'Die Walkuere', directed by Daniel Barenboim. Students protested Tuesday against Government's cuts on education and culture.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) The two sides line up Students clash with police outside La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. The opera season premiers at La Scala on Tuesday with Richard Wagner's 'Die Walkuere', directed by Daniel Barenboim. Students protested Tuesday against Government's cuts on education and culture.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) The clash begins Students clash with police outside La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. The opera season premiers at La Scala on Tuesday with Richard Wagner's 'Die Walkuere', directed by Daniel Barenboim. Students protested Tuesday against Government's cuts on education and culture.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Violence on both side Students clash with police outside La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. The opera season premiers at La Scala on Tuesday with Richard Wagner's 'Die Walkuere', directed by Daniel Barenboim. Students protested Tuesday against Government's cuts on education and culture.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Flares Students clash with police outside La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. The opera season premiers at La Scala on Tuesday with Richard Wagner's 'Die Walkuere', directed by Daniel Barenboim. Students protested Tuesday against Government's cuts on education and culture. The writing on the banner is part of the sentence 'Solidarity with workers' (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Approriately, this is during a performance of Wagner's Die Walkuere This picture taken on Dec. 4, 2010 and provided on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010 by the press office of La Scala Opera Theatre shows the rehearsal of the third act of Richard Wagner's 'Die Walkuere', in Milan, Italy. The opera season premiers at La Scala on Tuesday with Wagner's opera, directed by Daniel Barenboim. (AP Photo/Brescia e Amisano, Courtesy of La Scala, ho) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

