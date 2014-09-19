Check Out The Insane Lines That Have Already Formed For The IPhone 6

Steven Tweedie
IPhone LinesAP

The iPhone 6 is launching tomorrow, and people are already lining up to get their hands on Apple’s biggest iPhone yet.

With one more night before the first batch of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units can be sold, some of the lines forming are already in the hundreds.

From Germany to London, Japan to the U.S., people are camping out in tents, with some even selling their spots in line.

It looks like people are excited for the iPhone 6.

Hundreds line up in front of an Apple Store in central Berlin, Germany.

The mood seems festive, and people are cheering.

They don't mind staying out of the sun.

Lines have begun to form outside an Apple Store in central London.

Some in London are even camping out in tents.

The queue outside the Apple Store on Regent Street in London.

This person is selling their spot in line, promising to donate the proceeds.

These two men have been waiting a full week outside an Apple Store in Tokyo, Japan.

An iPhone 6 hopeful lounges on an air mattress in central Berlin, Germany.

A group waiting outside in Tokyo, Japan.

The line in front of the Apple Store in Nagoya, the largest city in the Chūbu region of Japan.

Pizza is handed out to those waiting in line in Sydney, Australia.

A man passes time in front of an Apple Store in Sydney.

Over 60 people line up outside an Apple Store in Perth, Australia.

About a hundred have queued up for an iPhone 6 in Singapore.

These men lined up two days early in Hong Kong.

Looking for some reason to upgrade to iOS 8?

Click here for hidden iOS 8 tricks that will make your iPhone feel new again >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.