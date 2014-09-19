Check Out The Insane Lines That Have Already Formed For The IPhone 6

The iPhone 6 is launching tomorrow, and people are already lining up to get their hands on Apple’s biggest iPhone yet.

With one more night before the first batch of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units can be sold, some of the lines forming are already in the hundreds.

From Germany to London, Japan to the U.S., people are camping out in tents, with some even selling their spots in line.

It looks like people are excited for the iPhone 6.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.