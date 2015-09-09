Here's a picture-by-picture look at the Hungarian camerawoman tripping a refugee and child

On Tuesday, as refugees broke out of Hungarian retention camps, a video of a camerawoman tripping a refugee running away while carrying a child went viral.

The video prompted angry responses on social media and the reporter was fired from her job at the Hungarian television channel N1TV.

This GIF shows the man running from a police who is trying to hold him back by gripping his coat. He is carrying a small child in his arms while running.

Here the man is seen running in between the cameramen while trying to escape from the police.

A migrant runs with a child before tripping on a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The man is seen falling over the child he was carrying after the camerawoman tripped him.

A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The running refugee who has just been tripped is seen crashing down on the child.

A migrant falls over a child as he tries to run away from the police on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The man who was tripped up is holding the crying child he fell onto as police surrounds them.

Refugee crisis journalist trip kick

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

In this picture the man who was tripped is seen talking to a Hungarian police officer.

DATE IMPORTED:September 08, 2015A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Another footage of the same camerawoman appeared showing her kicking two refugees, including a little girl.

Camerawoman kicks refugeesPlay GIFYoutube/András Horvát/Business Insider

Hungary has been highly criticised for their treatment of the refugees coming into the country, as police clashed with them on numerous occasions.

