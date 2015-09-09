Here's a picture-by-picture look at the Hungarian camerawoman tripping a refugee and child

On Tuesday, as refugees broke out of Hungarian retention camps, a video of a camerawoman tripping a refugee running away while carrying a child went viral.

The video prompted angry responses on social media and the reporter was fired from her job at the Hungarian television channel N1TV.

This GIF shows the man running from a police who is trying to hold him back by gripping his coat. He is carrying a small child in his arms while running.

Here the man is seen running in between the cameramen while trying to escape from the police.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The man is seen falling over the child he was carrying after the camerawoman tripped him.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The running refugee who has just been tripped is seen crashing down on the child.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The man who was tripped up is holding the crying child he fell onto as police surrounds them.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

In this picture the man who was tripped is seen talking to a Hungarian police officer.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Another footage of the same camerawoman appeared showing her kicking two refugees, including a little girl.

Hungary has been highly criticised for their treatment of the refugees coming into the country, as police clashed with them on numerous occasions.

NOW WATCH: Dramatic video shows desperate migrants being rescued in the Mediterranean



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.