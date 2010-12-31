HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hank Paulson Loses $1 Million On His D.C. Home

Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson put his Washington, D.C. home on the market in April for $4.6 million, lowered it to $4.15, and finally sold it for $3.25 million (via @alea_).



Paulson certainly played a role in the U.S. housing downfall as George W. Bush’s top economic advisor and now, it’s even affecting him.

Paulson bought the house for $4.3 million back in August of 2006 making that over a $1 million loss.

