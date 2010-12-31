HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hank Paulson Loses $1 Million On His D.C. Home

Leah Goldman
Hank Paulson

Former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson put his Washington, D.C. home on the market in April for $4.6 million, lowered it to $4.15, and finally sold it for $3.25 million (via @alea_).

Paulson certainly played a role in the U.S. housing downfall as George W. Bush’s top economic advisor and now, it’s even affecting him.

Paulson bought the house for $4.3 million back in August of 2006 making that over a $1 million loss.

Paulson's home is Spanish Villa style

The style continues on the interior

The paneled ceiling is a theme throughout the home

There's a gorgeous kitchen perfect for entertaining

The breakfast nook has a view of the backyard

The master bedroom is bright and open...

...and also has a nice seating area over looking the yard

The master bathroom resembles an old style cabin

Here's one of the spacious guest bedrooms

There's plenty of room for many guests

Maybe this is where he worked on important GW documents after hours...

Enjoy a cup of tea on the beautiful stone porch

The backyard is great for a summer barbecue

Paulson probably spent more time in this house though...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue In Washington, D.C. Is Now For Sale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.