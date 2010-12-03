Check Out Photos From Another Shockingly Violent Austerity Riot In Greece Today

Students rioted in Athens today over education cutbacks.The 1,500-person-strong protest was broken up by police with shields,  clubs and tear gas.

You may be noticing a trend here. Recently there have been student protests in England, Italy and France, along with strikes and protests by other groups. Strangely, today’s Greek protest even featured a poster: “SOLIDARITY TO THE STRUGGLE OF BRITISH STUDENTS!”

Austerity outrage is going viral.

It starts as a peaceful march

Students with an elderly man hold a banner, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched though the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The riot begins

Police clash with demonstrating students outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Everyone's kicking police

Police clash with demonstrating students outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Here comes the tear gas

The students retreat

Police clash with demonstrating students outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Chaos

Police clash with demonstrating students outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanasis Stavrakis)

The fight continues

Police clash with demonstrating students outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanasis Stavrakis)

Some students are injured

Police clash with demonstrating students outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Other students get booked

Police detain a student outside Greece's parliament, in the latest protest against austerity measures, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. Police fired tear gas and clashed with youths during the brief incident after some 1,500 people marched through the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Could debt problems spread?

