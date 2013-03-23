50 Awesome Pictures Of Street Food In Singapore

Singaporeans take their food very seriously.



Bad restaurants don’t survive here for long, and good ones have long queues and are impossible to get into.

While Singapore has plenty of five-star fine dining options, most people opt to eat street food in the hawker centres, which are open-air food courts where vendors prepare everything from Malaysian curries to Indian roti and Chinese noodle soups.

The hawker centre vendors are strictly monitored by the government for health and hygiene, meaning that it’s nearly impossible to get sick from the food here.

We recently ate our way through Singapore, trying everything from hawker centres to fine restaurants. Here are the best things we ate.

Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.

