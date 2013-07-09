Here's What Toronto Looked Like Last Night During A Torrential Downpour

About 4 inches of rain fell on the heart of Toronto during rush hour on Monday, stranding people ona commuter train as s drivers abandoned their vehicles on Toronto’s main north-south highway.
Environment Canada reported that the almost 5 inches of rain fell at Pearson International Airport, broke a record set in 1954.
The storms caused power outages for about 300,000 residents across the greater Toronto Area, which has a population of 2.6 million.
Here’s a glimpse at what it looked like as rescue efforts were underway:
Someone left their $300,000 ferrari submerged in sewage water on lower simcoe if anyone’s interested.. #TorontoFlood pic.twitter.com/DTLeubNP73
— Hira Ahmed (@TweetsByHira) July 9, 2013
