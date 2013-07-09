Here's What Toronto Looked Like Last Night During A Torrential Downpour

Policer officers kneel on top of a truck stuck in flood waters during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto, July 8, 2013.

About 4 inches of rain fell on the heart of Toronto during rush hour on Monday, stranding people ona commuter train as s drivers abandoned their vehicles on Toronto’s main north-south highway.



Environment Canada reported that the almost 5 inches of rain fell at Pearson International Airport, broke a record set in 1954.

The storms caused power outages for about 300,000 residents across the greater Toronto Area, which has a population of 2.6 million.

Here’s a glimpse at what it looked like as rescue efforts were underway:

Someone left their $300,000 ferrari submerged in sewage water on lower simcoe if anyone’s interested.. #TorontoFlood pic.twitter.com/DTLeubNP73 — Hira Ahmed (@TweetsByHira) July 9, 2013

A car is stuck during a flood on the Don Valley Parkway, a major highway, during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto, July 8, 2013.

A Go Train, a commuter train, with passengers waiting to be rescued inside, is stuck in flood waters during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto, July 8, 2013.

Rescue works bring a dingy over to a Go Train, a commuter train, that is stuck in a flood waters with passengers waiting to be rescued during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto, July 8, 2013.

A dingy full of passengers that were stranded on a Go Train, a commuter train that was stopped on its tracks due to a flood, are rescued during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto, July 8, 2013.

A man looks over a flood on the Don Valley Parkway, a major highway, during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto, July 8, 2013.

