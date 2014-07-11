Here's The Great Box Of Gifts Finland Gives To All Expectant Mums

Since 1938, Finland has been giving expectant mothers a starter-kit box for babies.

The cardboard box comes with a mattress at the bottom to make it “baby’s first bed,” and includes bodysuits, a sleeping bag, bathing products, diapers, outdoor gear, a blanket, and unisex clothes. There are also bra pads and condoms for the parents.

The contents of the package are updated nearly every year by the Finnish social security institution, Kela, which provides them to all expectant or adoptive parents. Though there is an option to take a cash grant of 140 euros, 95% of Finish parents choose the box since it’s worth much more, according to BBC news.

Reddit user GrumpyFinn uploaded pictures of her maternity box on /r/Pics and Imgur to show Redditors some of what was offered in this year’s box. “All of the clothes are very high quality, and a good chunk of what came in the box was made in Finland or by Finnish companies,” GrumpyFinn said.

Take a look below.

