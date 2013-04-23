Powerful Pictures Of Earth Being Destroyed

It’s Earth Day!



The tradition of honouring our special blueberry on April 22 has been alive since 1970.

Senator Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin organised the first Earth Day 43 years ago in response to the growing assault on the nation’s environment.

20 million Americas participated in the first Earth Day, which helped launch the modern day environmental movement.

In December 1970, the U.S. Environmental Agency was created, and for the first time anti-pollution laws were enacted to control the decline of our country’s land, air, and water.

But there’s still work to be done.

Around the globe, factories continue to spew toxic sludge into vital waterways, earth is ripped up to feed our energy needs, and entire villages are literally being washed away as a warming planet causes ocean levels to rise.

These images serve as a potent reminder of how easy it is to destroy our precious home, and why we need more holidays like Earth Day.

A haul truck is loaded with iron ore at a mine Western Australia. On July 2, 2007, raging floodwaters led to a significant oil spill at a refinery in southeast Kansas. An aerial view shows the damage. An oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil after the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. A boy plays with balloons by a river in the capital of Bangladesh as smoke emits from a dump yard. Laborers work at a site of a rare earth metals mine in China. Dead Fish In Rio de Janeiro caused by polluted water. A traffic sign reading 'Slow down' is seen between islands in Panama in September 2012. Rising ocean levels caused by global warming and decades of coral reef destruction have combined with seasonal rains to submerge the Caribbean islands for days on end. The Guna people have been forced to abandon their ancestral lands as a result. A man collects recyclable materials at Latin America's largest landfill. The dump was closed in May 2012, ahead of the Rio+20 United Nations sustainable development summit. A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along a creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter. The underground industry is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year. A fire broke out at the Chevron oil refinery in in Richmond, California, on August 6, 2012, sending flames and smoke into the air. The plant accounts for one-eighth of the state's refining capacity. An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park. Since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office in January 2011, she has reversed deforestation laws, looking to make way for hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure projects. A tree stump that sits in a clearing cut by a timber company next to the village of Areias in Trairao is another reminder of widespread deforestation. A laborer works at a coal factory in China. Hundreds of Belizians and international supporters gather on an island to form a message on the Barrier Reef off the coast of Belize City on November 13, 2010. The message calls attention to environmental degradation and the need to protect our planet. A building stands in an exclusive residential area near where a mangrove forest used to be in Cancun. In the 40 years since Cancun was founded, countless acres of mangrove forests up and down Mexico's Caribbean Coast have been destroyed. Our actions today will change our planet in the future. What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater >

