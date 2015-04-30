Photos from the Orioles-White Sox game that's being played in an empty stadium

Amid ongoing violence in Baltimore, MLB decided to play the Baltimore Orioles-Chicago White Sox game in an empty Camden Yards on Wednesday.

An MLB official told Russell Berman of The Atlantic that it’s probably the first time an MLB game was played behind closed doors.

Nonetheless, the two teams took the field at the scheduled 2:05 p.m. eastern start and went about business as usual, even with an opening recorded national anthem.

Pictures of the empty stadium and the eerily quiet game depict an the odd scene.

The concourse is basically empty:

Some fans are trying to watch from outside the gate around left-center field:

The game in action:

Media members have been tweeting pictures of the scene:

Here’s what it looks like at Camden Yards in bottom 1st inning. Surreal. pic.twitter.com/1wWXyUEFrM

— Don Gonyea NPR (@DonGonyea) April 29, 2015

Orioles game, closed to public, is under way. pic.twitter.com/dThcReZvcl

— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 29, 2015

Photos from Orioles-White Sox game currently being played at an empty Camden Yards http://t.co/XDRDHhbT8Q pic.twitter.com/2zM35CZ7D7

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2015

The stadium isn’t completely empty — there are some scouts sitting behind home plate:

Not all of the seats are empty. pic.twitter.com/xMIWyfwbTO

— Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) April 29, 2015

Otherwise, the only people in attendance are media members:

Here are your spectators for today’s White Sox-Orioles game. pic.twitter.com/TsBnciVXOa

— Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) April 29, 2015

