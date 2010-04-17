Pictures Of Dell's iPad-Killer Tablet Leak

Engadget has landed leaked images and details on Dell’s tablets which are expected in early 2011.



Dell will have a 7″ and a 10″ model. There’s not much else to go on, but click over to Engadget for a gallery and a few more nuggets.

Previously, MTV digital head Greg Clayman tweeted that the Dell Streak is “amazing.”

Photo: Engadget

