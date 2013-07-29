Death Row Prisoners Spend 22 Hours A Day In These Tiny Cells

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has a disturbing new report out exposing what life is like for America’s death row inmates.



Most of America’s death row inmates live alone in tiny cells for 22 to 24 hours a day with little or no physical contact or natural light, in what the ACLU calls “a death before dying.” In America, 142 innocent people have endured this utterly depressing life on death row before finally being freed.

One of those innocent people, Anthony Graves, said death-row isolation literally drives inmates crazy.

These photos provide a glimpse into what life is like on death row in Texas:



Prisoners live in cells that are roughly the size of a parking space.

Their beds are arm distance from their toilets.

Prisoners get just an hour a day in a cage like this one.

Meals come through slots like this one.

Death row prisoners have to talk to visitors on phones like this one because no physical contact is allowed.

