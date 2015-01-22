This Is Davos, The Beautiful Swiss Resort Town That's Been Taken Over By World Leaders

The 45th annual World Economic Forum began Wednesday, and world leaders, billionaires, celebrities, and CEOs are flocking to Davos, Switzerland, where the conference is taking place.
The mountainous snowy town is known for its ski resorts and beautiful countryside.
But during the conference, Davos welcomes world-famous leaders, including Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, as well as about 40 world leaders.
The conference will end on January 24th.
There's heightened security, who are there to protect the dozens of world leaders who visit the town during the conference.
This year, attendees include US Secretary of State John Kerry, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde, to name a few.
When they're not in the conference, these billionaires and leaders can ski at one of the five nearby ski resorts.
