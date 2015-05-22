14 gorgeous photos of beaches in Croatia

Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock Brela Beach is a favourite for couples thanks to its intimate environment.

Because of its location near the Adriatic Sea, Croatia is home to a variety of stunning beaches with clear blue waters.

Whether it’s Dubrovnik’s well-known central beach or Vis Island’s secluded Stiniva Beach that’s hidden between two rocky cliffs, each beach has its own unique beauty.

You’ll want to book a trip to Croatia after seeing these gorgeous photos.

