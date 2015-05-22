14 gorgeous photos of beaches in Croatia

Tatiana Popova/ShutterstockBrela Beach is a favourite for couples thanks to its intimate environment.
Because of its location near the Adriatic Sea, Croatia is home to a variety of stunning beaches with clear blue waters.
Whether it’s Dubrovnik’s well-known central beach or Vis Island’s secluded Stiniva Beach that’s hidden between two rocky cliffs, each beach has its own unique beauty.
You’ll want to book a trip to Croatia after seeing these gorgeous photos.
Moscenicka Draga, a small coastal town outside of Opatija, is known for its beautiful pebble beach set at the foot of Ucka Mountain. The beach offers magnificent views and shady pine trees.
Brela Beach in Split is a Mediterranean oasis with 6km of white sands dotted with fig trees and olive groves. For this reason, it's a favourite with couples. It was ranked Europe's best beach by Forbes.
Dubrovnik's central beach is one of the most popular, thanks to a close-up view of the old town and city walls, nearby bars, and pedal boats you can rent to tour the city from the seaside.
Baska Beach is located on Krk Island, Croatia's largest island. The beach offers bars, restaurants, and cafes when you need refreshment from the sun and hidden coves you can explore while swimming.
Nin (Kraljičina plaža), located on Croatia's Dalmation coast, is known for its peloid mud, which locals use as a natural treatment for sore joints and muscles. The beach is also home to stunning views of the Velebit mountains.
Omis beach, on the Omis Riviera, is known for its long stretches of golden sand that are kept soft thanks to its proximity to the Cetina River. The beach is lined with pine and tamarisk trees and offers gorgeous views of the nearby canyons.
Families with small children love Prapratno beach, located on the south side of the Peljesac peninsula, for its shallow, calm waters and soft sand. People can wade out as far as 100 meters from the shore.
The Zlatni Rat Beach, in Brac Island, is home to the spectacle known as the Golden Horn, a 580-yard long stretch of sand that's admired for its unique shape. The beach is a prime location for those seeking water sports since it gets good wind.
Stiniva Beach, in Vis Island, is a cove beach hidden between two rocky cliffs about four meters apart. Because of its unique location, the beach is considered one of the most majestic in the country.
Suplanara is home to the secluded Suplanara bay and Blace beach, whose waters tend to stay relatively warm throughout the year.
Located on Mljet Island, Odysseus's cave is a large shaped cave near the beach that is accessed by a 30 meter tunnel. Legend has it that this is where Odysseus found his shelter after surviving a shipwreck. It's said that due to the beauty of the island, he remained there for seven years.
