Here Are The 26 Craziest Custom Vehicles In The World

People do some crazy things to customise their cars.



From a Swarovski crystal-encrusted Mercedes to a frighteningly realistic insect-shaped motorobike, we found 26 custom sets of wheels that are turning heads around the world.

And yes, there is a flying car included.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.