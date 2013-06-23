Here Are The 26 Craziest Custom Vehicles In The World

People do some crazy things to customise their cars.
From a Swarovski crystal-encrusted Mercedes to a frighteningly realistic insect-shaped motorobike, we found 26 custom sets of wheels that are turning heads around the world.
And yes, there is a flying car included.
This tricked out stretch Mini Cooper S has 6 passenger seats, 4 doors, 6 wheels and a Jacuzzi for relaxing on those long drives.
Up to 7 tourists can share one of these bikes (dubbed the 'Velovisit') to cruise around Paris. The 7 seats face each other so riders can chat, while one person must be responsible for holding the handlebars and braking.
Two test-drivers in Brooklyn try out the Project P.U.M.A. prototype, a two-wheeled vehicle being developed by General Motors and Segway for city-dwellers.
This car in Vancouver is part of a collaborative urban transformation program and has a garden growing where its engine should be.
Workers at Ford's Chicago assembly plant help transport a life-size Ford Explorer made entirely of Legos.
This 30-year-old worker from Xinjiang Uighur, an autonomous region of China, spent a year building his custom super-cycle.
A biological analyst at the Seattle Sperm Bank rides the Sperm Bike, a custom bike that transports donor sperm to the bank in liquid nitrogen cooled vacuum containers.
Istvan Puskas, a Hungarian tractor driver, built this chopper made out of firewood over a 2 year period.
Zhang Jinduo of the Shenyang, Liaoning province in China built this racing car entirely at home with the help of his son, a car mechanic.
Wang Jian, a young Chinese farmer, used spare parts from a second-hand Nissan and a Santana to build this Batmobile-esque replica of a Lamborghini Reventon. It cost Wang about $9,450 to build and can go up to 160 miles per hour.
