These Photos Of Couples Switching Clothes Will Mess With Your Mind

While on a camping trip in May of 2010, Canadian photographer Hana Pesut asked her friends for a small favour: To switch their clothes.

“One was wearing leopard print leggings, a tie dye shirt, gold embroidered coat, and everything was really bright and colourful, whereas the other was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt, so I thought it would be fun if they traded outfits and I took before and after photos,” Hana shares.

This original photo inspired Pesut’s photo series entitled “Switcheroo.”

Pesut, 31, has received dozens of requests from couples around the world who want to be included in “Switcheroo.” Although the initial photo book is out, she is still taking pictures.

“When I first started the project I asked friends to pose and then friends started referring other friends and then people I didn’t know started emailing me asking if they could participate. I met a lot people from doing the project. Also, when I would travel I would post dates of where I was going to be and people would contact me that way,” Pesut wrote via email.

The photo shoots can be entertaining.

“There have definitely been a couple small rips and stretching out of clothes and shoes. Material with stretch in it really helped but sometimes we just had to leave things unbuttoned or unzipped,” Pesut wrote.

Don’t be fooled by the inexpressive faces of the photographed couples.

“Pretty much all of the couples laughed so I just had to give them a couple minutes to let it out,” Pesut wrote.

Hana shared this story about the following photo: “The Switcheroo I took of Erik and Jasmine was shot in Stanley Park in Vancouver which is a popular tourist destination. Just as they were changing clothes a bus of tourists arrived with their cameras and were probably a little shocked to see a guy walking around in his underwear and trading clothes with his girlfriend.”

