Alarming Pictures From China's Newest Ghost Town

Translated from IFeng by ChinaHush:



August 6, a large number of shops were closed in Shenyang, supposedly to avoid public security’s anti-counterfeiting crackdown. Netizens on microblog said Shenyang is now almost a “ghost town”.

Many of the shops are still closed throughout the week in Shenyang. Many locals have uploaded photos of shops closed onto Weibo.

“These days, a lot of shops have a note on their doors ‘Out travelling, temporary closed'”.

“When asked about, the rumour on the street was that the Trade and Industry Bureau is going to crackdown on fake goods”.

But this reason has not yet been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Shenyang City authorities on Tuesday (August 7) issued a notice that crackdown has come to an end, and urged merchants to resume business.

However, 90% of the shops remained closed after receiving the notice.

“NOTICE: On the previous stage, cooperating with the 2012 special event of cracking down on counterfeit goods held by Shenyang Municipal Government has now come to an end. According to an emergency meeting held on August 6th by the Municipal Government, all inspection on the marketplace will now be stopped, in hope of all vendors to resume normal business. If any non-local public security department requests for inspection, they must be escorted by the local police. Otherwise vendors can call 110 to report it as a crime.”

