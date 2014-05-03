28 Gorgeous Photos Of The Brazilian Cities That Will Host The World Cup

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is set to hit Brazil this summer as soccer — er, football — fans from all over the world will descend on the country in droves.
Twelve cities all over Brazil will host a total of 64 matches: Manaus, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Natal, Recife, Salvador, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre. Each city is the capital of its own state.
These 12 Brazilian cities have constructed new stadiums for the event, and local hoteliers, restaurateurs, and shop-owners are just waiting to welcome soccer fans with open arms. The event is expected to be a boon for the Brazilian economy, as tourists are expected to bring in about $US11 billion over the course of the event.
The World Cup will take place from June 12th to July 13th.
The city, which is famous for its iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, will be overwhelmed with tourists from all over the world.
The Amazonian city is 1,700 miles from Sao Paulo and surrounded by 2.1 million square miles of rain forest. Athletes have complained about the oppressive heat and humidity.
Natal has gorgeous beaches and sand dunes. Tourists can explore the Genipabu dunes by camel or dune buggy.
Brazil's capital city, Brasilia, is famous for its incredible modernist architecture by Oscar Niemeyer.
The entire city is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for its iconic Niemeyer constructions like the Cathedral of Brasilia.
But it's also one of the most culturally vibrant cities, with great art museums and installations, like the open-air graffiti museum called 'Beco do Batman' (Batman's alley).
Sao Paulo is also considered the unofficial culinary capital of Brazil, with excellent restaurants like the Fogo de Chao Brazilian churrascaria (pictured) and Michelin-starred D.O.M.
Visitors can shop for souvenirs, clothing, flowers, food, and more at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte.
Recife, in northeastern Brazil, calls itself 'Veneza Brasileira' (Brazilian Venice) because of its many rivers and canals.
But Recife also has what's considered to be one of the best beaches in South America: Boa Viagem Beach.
Curitiba, in southeastern Brazil, is home to many parks and gardens, including the gorgeous Botanical Garden of Curitiba.
