28 Gorgeous Photos Of The Brazilian Cities That Will Host The World Cup

Jennifer Polland
Tourists riding camels in Natal BrazilReuters

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is set to hit Brazil this summer as soccer — er, football — fans from all over the world will descend on the country in droves.

Twelve cities all over Brazil will host a total of 64 matches: Manaus, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Natal, Recife, Salvador, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre. Each city is the capital of its own state.

These 12 Brazilian cities have constructed new stadiums for the event, and local hoteliers, restaurateurs, and shop-owners are just waiting to welcome soccer fans with open arms. The event is expected to be a boon for the Brazilian economy, as tourists are expected to bring in about $US11 billion over the course of the event.

The World Cup will take place from June 12th to July 13th.

Rio de Janeiro is expected to see the most visitors during the World Cup.

The city, which is famous for its iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, will be overwhelmed with tourists from all over the world.

Manaus is one of the most controversial host cities.

The Amazonian city is 1,700 miles from Sao Paulo and surrounded by 2.1 million square miles of rain forest. Athletes have complained about the oppressive heat and humidity.

Cuiaba, the capital of Mato Grosso state, is also one of Brazil's physically hottest cities.

It was founded in 1727, and is filled with Colonial architecture.

Fortaleza, a coastal city in northeastern Brazil, is renowned for its beautiful beaches.

The capital of Ceará state has a big surfing and party culture.

Natal, the capital of Rio Grande do Norte, is another coastal city in northeastern Brazil.

Natal has gorgeous beaches and sand dunes. Tourists can explore the Genipabu dunes by camel or dune buggy.

Brazil's capital city, Brasilia, is famous for its incredible modernist architecture by Oscar Niemeyer.

The entire city is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for its iconic Niemeyer constructions like the Cathedral of Brasilia.

But it's also one of the most culturally vibrant cities, with great art museums and installations, like the open-air graffiti museum called 'Beco do Batman' (Batman's alley).

Sao Paulo is also considered the unofficial culinary capital of Brazil, with excellent restaurants like the Fogo de Chao Brazilian churrascaria (pictured) and Michelin-starred D.O.M.

The hilly city of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais state, is another World Cup host city.

Visitors can shop for souvenirs, clothing, flowers, food, and more at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte.

Recife, in northeastern Brazil, calls itself 'Veneza Brasileira' (Brazilian Venice) because of its many rivers and canals.

But Recife also has what's considered to be one of the best beaches in South America: Boa Viagem Beach.

Nearby Salvador, the capital of Bahia state, is known as Brazil's capital of happiness.

It's also famous for its incredible Central do Carnaval celebrations.

Curitiba, in southeastern Brazil, is home to many parks and gardens, including the gorgeous Botanical Garden of Curitiba.

Now see how the country is preparing for the World Cup.

What Brazil's New Soccer Stadiums Look Like 50 Days Before The World Cup >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.