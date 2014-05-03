28 Gorgeous Photos Of The Brazilian Cities That Will Host The World Cup

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is set to hit Brazil this summer as soccer — er, football — fans from all over the world will descend on the country in droves.

Twelve cities all over Brazil will host a total of 64 matches: Manaus, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Natal, Recife, Salvador, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre. Each city is the capital of its own state.

These 12 Brazilian cities have constructed new stadiums for the event, and local hoteliers, restaurateurs, and shop-owners are just waiting to welcome soccer fans with open arms. The event is expected to be a boon for the Brazilian economy, as tourists are expected to bring in about $US11 billion over the course of the event.

The World Cup will take place from June 12th to July 13th.

