22 Stunning Pictures That Will Make You Want To Visit Brazil

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and people from all over the world are in Brazil cheering on their home teams.

Twelve cities all over Brazil are hosting the World Cup matches, which will continue through July 13th: Manaus, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Natal, Recife, Salvador, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre.

But Brazil is home to much more than just the World Cup host cities. From the exotic wilderness of the Amazon to charming Colonial villages to stunning white-sand beaches of Rio, Brazil a vibrant, diverse, and stunning country.

Rio is one of the most popular cities to visit during the World Cup. The city is famous for its iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. Recife, a city in northeastern Brazil, is home to one of the best beaches in South America: Boa Viagem Beach. Fortaleza is another coastal city in northeastern Brazil that's renowned for its beautiful beaches. As is Natal, another city in northeastern Brazil. Sensing a pattern here? There also incredible sand dunes in Natal, which can be explored by camel or dune buggy. Iguaçu Falls, which sits at the border of Argentina, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world. The city is renowned for its modernist architecture by iconic architect Oscar Niemeyer, who created masterpieces like the Cathedral of Brasilia. Manaus, which is one of the cities hosting the World Cup, is the gateway to the Amazon. Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, is considered the unofficial culinary capital of Brazil, with excellent restaurants like the Fogo de Chao Brazilian churrascaria (pictured) and Michelin-starred D.O.M. And let's not forget about Carnival, the world-famous celebration which takes place every year before Lent. Rio is best-known for its massive Carnival celebrations, but Salvador also has a lively celebration.

