22 Stunning Pictures That Will Make You Want To Visit Brazil

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and people from all over the world are in Brazil cheering on their home teams.
Twelve cities all over Brazil are hosting the World Cup matches, which will continue through July 13th: Manaus, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Natal, Recife, Salvador, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Belo Horizonte, Sao Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre.
But Brazil is home to much more than just the World Cup host cities. From the exotic wilderness of the Amazon to charming Colonial villages to stunning white-sand beaches of Rio, Brazil a vibrant, diverse, and stunning country.
Recife, a city in northeastern Brazil, is home to one of the best beaches in South America: Boa Viagem Beach.
Iguaçu Falls, which sits at the border of Argentina, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world.
The city is renowned for its modernist architecture by iconic architect Oscar Niemeyer, who created masterpieces like the Cathedral of Brasilia.
Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, is considered the unofficial culinary capital of Brazil, with excellent restaurants like the Fogo de Chao Brazilian churrascaria (pictured) and Michelin-starred D.O.M.
And let's not forget about Carnival, the world-famous celebration which takes place every year before Lent.
