Life In Rio Revolves Completely Around The Beach [PHOTOS]

Daily life plays out at the beaches in Rio de Janeiro: families gather for informal meals, kids play football (soccer), and young people flirt over beer and caipirinhas.

Brazil’s capital city is famous for its beaches, from world-famous Ipanema and Copacabana to lesser-known beaches like Prainha and Vermelha.

The beaches are so popular that they become the city’s backyard, where Cariocas (people who live in Rio) eat, socialize, and play.

