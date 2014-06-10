Life In Rio Revolves Completely Around The Beach [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Polland

Daily life plays out at the beaches in Rio de Janeiro: families gather for informal meals, kids play football (soccer), and young people flirt over beer and caipirinhas.

Brazil’s capital city is famous for its beaches, from world-famous Ipanema and Copacabana to lesser-known beaches like Prainha and Vermelha.

The beaches are so popular that they become the city’s backyard, where Cariocas (people who live in Rio) eat, socialize, and play.

Copacabana is another one of the most famous beaches in the world.

