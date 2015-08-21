Inside 'Dismaland' -- the new Banksy art installation taking a crack at Disney

Banksy, the notoriously anonymous street artist and social commentator, is at it again. His latest stunt is a makeshift “bemusement park” called Dismaland, located in seaside English town Weston-super-Mare.

The park, a satirical spin on world famous Disneyland, is filled with works of art that — according to the installation’s website — center around a theme of “chronic leisure surplus.”

Though the park doesn’t open to the the public until August 21, videos and photos of Dismaland have already been released online.

Read on to see what Banksy’s largest project yet looks like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.